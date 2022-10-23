Blue Ivy Carter Bids Higher Than $80K At Last Night’s Wearable Art Gala

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Blue Ivy Carter was definitely in her bag last night when she attended the Wearable Art Gala alongside her superstar parents, Beyoncé and Jay Z. The eldest daughter of the power couple attended the event which was co-founded by her grandmother and Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson to support WACO Theater’s youth mentorship programs.

Last night, the organization had a “Harlem Nights” theme gala which celebrated iconic fashion from the 1920s and 1950s and of course, the Carter family was in attendance rocking their very best fits.

But it was Blue Ivy who stole the show when she engaged in a bit of a bidding war with Mielle Organics founder, Monique Rodriguez and her husband Melvin, over a pair of Lorraine Schwartz Diamond earrings which previously belonged to Beyoncé herself.

In a video which has since gone viral, the adorable pre-teen bid higher than $80k during the event but waved the white flag to Monique Rodriguez and her hubby, who ultimately went home with the earrings at a final bidding price of $105,000.

Check it out below via The Neighborhood Talk.

Looks like we already know where Blue Ivy got her sense of fashion and love for expensive things from! The adorable mini me is taking after her parents in more ways than one! Got to love it!

