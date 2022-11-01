According to NBC4i, Clocks are turning back an hour next week for the end of daylight saving time, possibly marking one of the last times clocks fall back in the U.S.
Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, closing the annual period when U.S. clocks “spring forward” an hour in March and “fall back” in November. Yes, this means we get an extra hour of sleep on Sunday when the clock remains in the secondhand position for another hour.
Ohio is among 18 states pushing to observe daylight saving time permanently.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Warning: What You Need To Know About Scam Using Urban One-Radio Name
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- Hot Spot: Da Brat Shares What Happened With Takeoff’s Passing & The State Of Rap [WATCH]
- Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?
- Mariah Carey Ushers In The Holiday Season With A New Christmas Themed Video
- Keke Palmer Enters The Podcast Chat With Her Original Series, ‘Baby, This Is Keke Palmer’
- Rapper Takeoff’s Shooting Death Spotlights Loose Gun Laws In Texas Where ‘Everybody Is Armed’
- Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Dismantles Anti-Affirmative Action Position During SCOTUS Oral Argument
- Cardi B Is Ready For Baby Number Three
- After Takeoff Is Killed, Celebrity Blogger Jason Lee Says He’s ‘Sad’ He Never Got To Interview Migos
- Davido’s Three-Year-Old Son Reportedly Passed Away From Drowning
- Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot And Killed In Houston Over Dice Game
Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio? was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com