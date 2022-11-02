LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Julia Roberts recently shared an unknown fact about her life that has to deal with Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King! She told Gayle King that the couple paid the hospital bill for her birth back in 1967!

In The Hot Spot, Da Brat explains this story and more about movies and more.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Julia Roberts Shares Dr. Martin Luther King & Coretta Paid The Hospital Bill Her Birth was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com