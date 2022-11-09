U.S. Senate: J.D. Vance defeats Tim Ryan for Ohio’s open seat

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, Ohioans declared Republican J.D. Vance as their next U.S. Senator on Tuesday, kicking Democratic challenger Tim Ryan’s congressional bid to the curb, according to unofficial election results.

The Associated Press projected Vance as victor in Ohio’s most competitive and expensive race, launching him to a seat on Capitol Hill where he’ll join Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in representing the Buckeye State. Vance will replace the vacancy left by Republican Sen. Rob Portman.

“Whether you voted for me or not, the thing that I promise to do is go to the United States Senate and fight every single day for the state of Ohio,” Vance said. “Thanks to you, we get an opportunity to do just that.”

