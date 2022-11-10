LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Multiple vehicles in Ohio were involved in a high-speed freeway chase last weekend. Bodycam footage from state troopers captured some of the intense moments.

The pursuit began in Wayne County after calls to police explained that several cars were speeding on the freeway with their flashers on. The police tried to pull the cars over but the speeding vehicles sped off, leading troopers on a high-speed chase. One officer said they were traveling between 120 and 130 MPH.

According to FOX 8…

Troopers headed to the area and spotted the cars. Troopers attempted to pull the cars over but the drivers refused to stop. The pursuit went through Ashland and Richland Counties as well.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

Watch Ohio State Troopers Chase 7 Cars at 120 MPH was originally published on wzakcleveland.com