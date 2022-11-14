Chloe Bailey Wins Her First Award As A Solo Artist ‘Thank You God I Am So Happy!’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Chloe Bailey proves that the sky is not the limit; it’s the view of her limitless destination. Fans had mixed emotions when the actress embarked on a new journey as a solo artist. Some loved her new sound, while others accused the starlet of being too sexy and over the top. Regardless of the naysayers, Bailey earned her first award as a solo artist, and that’s because of her hard work and dedication.

The actress and songbird took to social media to with a post announcing the honor. “i won best R&B EMA my first solo award thank you God i am so happy!!!!!”

Bailey’s comment section was met with love and support from her peers. Her number one supporter, Halle Bailey wrote, “congratulations sister !!!! ” While musical genius H.E.R. said, “CONGRATS!!!!!!! ” SZA chimed in, “YAAAASSSSSS GO OFF QUEENN!! ” And the Knowles matriarch Tina Knowles Lawson wrote, “Congratulations Chloe ”

The win comes shortly after the “For the Night” singer released new music with Latto and sang the national anthem at the recent Phillies World Series game. Bailey’s solo career is off to an amazing start, and it’s only up from here! This will be the first of many awards for the sultry vocalist. Keep on shining!

