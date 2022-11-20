CLOSE
According to NBC4i, newly released videos show the quick exchange of gunfire on Thursday between a Ross County deputy and a man, which led to one of their deaths.
The Ross County Sheriff’s Office gave the videos to NBC4, which were captured by a security camera and Sgt. Eric Kocheran’s body camera around 5 p.m. at its joint law enforcement center in Chillicothe. The videos, which have been edited together for clarity and viewer discretion, are below.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Warning: What You Need To Know About Scam Using Urban One-Radio Name
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- Video: Deadly shootout between man and deputy
- Ex-‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank Passes Away At 49
- Getty Research Institute Acquires Archive Of Renowned Artist Richard Hunt
- Film About Barrier-Breaking Stock Trader Lauren Simmons In The Works
- Music Icon Mary J. Blige To Release Children’s Book
- Civil Rights Leaders Call Out Trump’s Twitter Reinstatement After ‘Garbage’ Poll
- Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors Push City To Repair Past Harm
- 100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive
- SheaMoisture Teams Up With Angela Yee To Empower Black Entrepreneurs
- Robert F. Smith Advances Efforts To Empower HBCU Scholars Through Student Investment Program
Video: Deadly shootout between man and deputy was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com