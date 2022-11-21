Michelle Obama Admits She’s A Real Housewives Of Potomac Fan

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The former First Lady Michelle Obama admits that she loves a good reality tv moment and Real Housewives of Potomac is her favorite!

During a recent interview with Gayle King, she asked Obama what her favorite housewives franchise was and she had a lot to say!

“Oh man you know, I wanna say Potomac,” admitted the First Lady. “I just don’t like it when sisters are arguing with each other I just don’t like to see that on TV.”

She then joked by saying that, “Its ok when white women fight each other.” She also mentioned that she loved watching Real Housewives Of Atlanta as well.

The other Real Housewives franchises include Orange County, New Jersey, New York, Beverly Hills, Miami, Dubai, and Salt Lake City.

