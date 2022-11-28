Deshaun Watson Will Start Sunday For the Browns

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The long 11-game suspension is finally over, and new Browns QB Deshaun Watson is set to take the field on Sunday against his former team, the Houston Texans.

Watson was suspended by the NFL at the end of the summer for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He was accused of sexual harassment by over 20 massage therapists. Watson was never criminally charged.

Jacoby Brissett, the career backup who filled in for Watson while he was suspended, played admirably. He ended his tour as Browns starter, for now, yesterday with an overtime win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the life of a backup QB is never dull for too long, and Jacoby understands that he’s always just one play away from being back under center for the Brown and Orange.

If that day doesn’t come in Cleveland (hopefully because Watson plays as advertised) then Brissett definitely played well enough to earn starting minutes for another team. The team’s overall record may not reflect it, but true Browns fans saw the grit and determination he provided. To put it simply, Jacoby played much better than expected.

Is Watson’s return enough to carry the 4-7 Browns into the playoffs? Only time will tell.

