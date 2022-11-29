LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Mr. Officials, an artist in Northeast Ohio, sat down virtually with Z1079 to talk about his latest creation – an amazing wax figure replication of the late Nipsey Hussle.

In the interview, Ro Digga and DJ Ryan Wolf ask Mr. Officials about his inspiration, how long it takes to create wax figures, and exactly what his plans are for the future!

Check out the full interview below! You can find Mr. Officials on Instagram @mr.officials.llc!

Nipsey Hussle Wax Creator ‘Mr. Officials’ Interviews With Z1079 was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com