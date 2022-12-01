LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

If you haven’t noticed, Spotify’s yearly music has been released and everyone is loving it. They also have shared its list of the top streamed artist and can you believe Beyonce’ did not make the list!? In movie news, the Whitney Houston biopic, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” is set to debut soon. Bobby Brown shared some words about the film and his depiction of it.

Da Brat has the tea on the top streamed artists and all things Whitney Houston.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Beyonce’ Didn’t Make Spotify’s Top Five Streamed Artist?! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com