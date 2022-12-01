STORYTIME: Rickey Smiley Almost Goes To Jail Because Of Gary With The Tea! [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Maria More tries to do her due diligence by telling the people about their taxes but of course, there’s a story. Rickey Smiley tells the story of when Gary was his assistant before the show and almost got him in trouble. It was Gary’s job to do his taxes and he didn’t. The two share their point of view of what really happened and how Rickey almost got sent to the slammer.

