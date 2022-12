LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

CONGRATULATIONS are in order as the Glenville High School Tarbloods made history bringing home their first ever state championship and the FIRST CMSD school to win state on Saturday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium beating Cincinnati’s Wyoming High School 26-6 to become the Division IV champions. Read More

