According to NBC4i, with less than a month left in the General Assembly, two Ohio lawmakers again asked fellow legislators to consider a bill to legalize the use and sale of recreational marijuana.
RELATED STORY: How to Get a Marijuana Card in Ohio
Introduced by Reps. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) and Terrence Upchurch (D-Cleveland) in August 2021, House Bill 382 seeks to allow people older than 21 to buy and consume marijuana, as well as grow a limited number of marijuana plants for personal use. The bill strikes existing laws criminalizing marijuana from the Ohio Revised Code and allows for the expungement of marijuana-related offenses for nonviolent offenders.
The proposed bill also establishes a marijuana regulatory agency within the state’s department of commerce to oversee the licensing and regulation of cannabis growers, processors, dispensaries and testing laboratories.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Warning: What You Need To Know About Scam Using Urban One-Radio Name
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- Ohio House committee hears bill to legalize recreational marijuana
- Warnock Beats Herschel Walker To Win Tight Georgia Senate Runoff Election
- Lawsuit Alleges VA Has Denied Black Veteran’s Disability Claims Disproportionately For Decades
- What You Need To Know About Georgia’s Run Off Election + Kyrie Irving Loses Nike Deal [WATCH]
- Cardi B Displayed Her Curvy Frame In A Vintage Colorblock Hervé Léger Dress
- Rickey Smiley Unleashed: You Should Congratulate Deion Sanders For His Jackson State Efforts!
- Keke Palmer Responds To Troll Who Calls Her Ugly ‘I’m Beautiful In Real Life, Because Of Who I Am, Not What I Look Like’
- Justice Alito Jokes About Black Children In KKK Costumes During Hearing On Discrimination. It Wasn’t Funny
- DJ Akademiks Says That Ashanti Should Reveal The Producer Who Asked Her to Shower With Him
- Oklahoma Officer Who Facilitated Racist Attack On Black Inmate Sentenced For Civil Rights Violations
Ohio House committee hears bill to legalize recreational marijuana was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com