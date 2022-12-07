According to NBC4i, Convenience store and gas station chain Wawa is expanding with new locations in the three Midwest states.
Wawa is launching its first stores in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky after 2025, with timeframes and ranges for number of stores by state to be announced next year. The chain said Wednesday they are expanding after receiving “thousands of requests over the years.”
“These markets are the perfect places for Wawa to expand based on their strong business communities, their family-like atmosphere, and the confidence that our unique offer and amazing associates will be welcomed by these communities,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Warning: What You Need To Know About Scam Using Urban One-Radio Name
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- Keke Palmer Bumps Around In A Fun Instagram Video
- Wawa stores announce expansion into Ohio
- Kentucky Student Kylah Spring Is ‘Not Surprised’ Sophia Rosing Hasn’t Apologized For Racist Attack
- Gary’s Tea: Lori Harvey Makes Men Sign An NDA To Date Her! [WATCH]
- Hot Spot: Takeoff’s Parents Are Fighting Over His Estate After Passing With No Will [WATCH]
- Cleveland: LeBron Shows Glenville High School’s Football Team Some Love!
- Michaela Coel Beams In Balmain At The Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration
- Rihanna Steps Out During Miami Art Basel Dripping In Style
- Lizzo Accepts Her People’s Champion Award In A Stunning Alexander McQueen Gown
- Ohio House committee hears bill to legalize recreational marijuana
Wawa stores announce expansion into Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com