Pastor Jamal Bryant Wants Black Men To Come Back To Church With Cannabis Business

It looks like Pastor Jamal Bryant has an idea that he thinks will bring more black men to church.

The ex-husband of Gizelle Bryant of Real Housewives of Potomac says that he’s been interested in starting his cannabis business at church in hopes of increasing membership. The Pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church told Rashan Ali on her Cool Soror podcast that his goal is to launch the weed business to not only help the church’s membership but to also drive entrepreneurship within the Black community.

“I’m looking for people that smell like weed,” he said.

“New Birth is the largest land owning Black church in America. My position to my decans is ‘why aren’t we not raising cannabis?” The pastor went on to say.

“I’ll be able to bring in Black males, they’re able to do it legally, I’m teaching them farming, I’m helping them to enhance the ecosystem. This is the kind of conversation.”

