Missy Elliott Gifts Norfolk State $20K During Commencement Ceremony

Missy Elliott is still supporting the youth of Virginia and over the weekend, delivered the keynote speech at Norfolk State University’s graduation ceremony where she donated $20,000 to the school.

“I am proud of y’all, and y’all should be proud of your self,” Elliot said to the graduating students.

She continued, “I want you to look at each other and say, ‘You already won.’ Let ’em know! Ain’t no winning, you already the one. ‘Cause y’all coulda been doing anything else the last few years, y’all coulda been wildin’ out, but y’all decided to finish the course. And that’s major.”

At end of the graduation ceremony, the multifaceted entertainer presented a $20,000 donation to the University and requested that the funds go “to the area of greatest need.

But that wasn’t all, the beauty was also awarded with an honorary doctorate at the graduation, the Presidential Commencement Medallion — making this her second honorary doctorate. In 2019, Elliott received with her first honorary doctorate from the Berklee College of Music alongside Justin Timberlake.

Missy took to Twitter to share the news and a few photos from the ceremony, Tweeting, “Two time Doctorate “Dr. Elliott” I am so Grateful. Thank you @Norfolkstate for having me today. To the Class Of 2022” May your Journey be Successful/ Fearless/ Determined to be the BEST! Behold The Green & Gold!!!! #HBCU”

Way to go, Missy!

