According to NBC4i, a routine traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike turned into a major drug bust in Ottawa County.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that on Dec. 6 at around 1:30 p.m., troopers pulled over a 2019 Ford Taurus on a window tint violation on the Ohio Turnpike near Elmore, Ohio. OSHP said suspicions were raised and a patrol drug-sniffing dog was called to the scene.
During the search, tamper marks were visible on the dashboard and a hidden compartment was discovered under the dashboard. Inside the compartment were five packages of cocaine and an undetermined amount of cash.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Ohio Turnpike traffic stop yields $162,000 in cocaine was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com