Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz Lead Holiday Shoe Distribution For Atlanta Youth

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

From initiatives centered on music education to the creation of empowering television programs like Karma’s World, rapper and actor Ludacris has been dedicated to uplifting youth and he’s furthering that mission this holiday season. He recently teamed up with Mercedes-Benz to host a shoe giveaway for children in Atlanta, GPB reported.

Ludacris—whose real name is Christopher Bridges—stopped by the Miles Intermediate Elementary School to distribute over 500 pairs of sneakers. Research shows 31 percent of children in Atlanta live in low-income households. Cognizant of the financial obstacles faced by parents, Bridges wanted to step up and deliver a sense of joy this season.

The shoe giveaway was a collaborative effort led by the luxury automotive brand, The Ludacris Foundation and the nonprofit Shoes That Fit, which provides athletic shoes for low-income children.

Bridges says he hopes the gifts will empower youth to walk into the classroom with confidence. “It’s all about giving kids moments that they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I think today is one of those days that just coming here and seeing the smiles on their faces and making sure that you know, everything is just given to them and knowing that we’re here to help and we’re here to encourage them.”

Thalise Perry, who serves as the principal of Miles Intermediate Elementary School, added that instilling sense of self-confidence within youth is an important component in helping them thrive academically. “So when they feel good about themselves, they look good that they will perform high inside of our classroom,” she shared. “So many of our students each day, we look to make sure that we can provide support for them, support for their families. And this is one key way of doing just that.”

This isn’t the first time Ludacris has led a youth empowerment-focused project. In the past, he donated $75,000 worth of musical instruments to a Miami-based high school.

SEE ALSO:

Ludacris Donates Musical Instruments To Florida High School

Kevin Durant’s Foundation Donates $500K To Bowie State University

The post Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz Lead Holiday Shoe Distribution For Atlanta Youth appeared first on NewsOne.

Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz Lead Holiday Shoe Distribution For Atlanta Youth was originally published on newsone.com