Ohio: Christmas Could Be Coldest in 20 Years!

While some (mostly kids!) may wish for a white Christmas, most can do without the freezing temperatures. Unfortunately for those who hate the cold, this Sunday could be an extremely frigid day.

According to FOX 8, the holiday weekend will be extremely cold. What’s starting with rain could turn to snow later in the week as the temperatures drop. The infamous weather team is also calling for high winds. Oh, joy!

Weather experts are calling for a high of 17 and a low of 7 degrees on Christmas day!

Snow chances climbing!

It’s going to be the coldest Christmas in over two decades! Highs in the lower teens with subzero wind chills.

Are you a fan of snowy Christmases? Will you be going outdoors at all on this potentially freezing holiday!?

