Glenville’s Ted Ginn Sr. to Receive ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’!

After a record-setting year for the Glenville Tarblooder’s high school football team, their coach is being honored in a major way. Deservedly so!

The Tarblooders, led by head coach Ted Ginn Sr., became the first Cleveland public school to win a state championship just two weeks ago. It was announced Monday that Ginn will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission next month!

Ted Ginn Sr. has been coaching at Glenville since 1997. Under his leadership, there have been 22 players who’ve gone on to play professionally. One of which was his son, Ted Ginn Jr., who was selected to the Miami Dolphins back in 2007. Ginn Sr. also coaches the boy’s track team.

Last year’s winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award was former Cleveland Guardians pitched CC Sabathia. The awards will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on January 25th.

