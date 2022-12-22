Monica And Her Sons Sport Serious Style During A Visit To Jackson State University

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Monica and her sons Rodney and Romelo were styling and profiling during a recent outing.

Over the weekend, the R&B singer and her boys paid a video to Jackson State University, where they met with the team and coach Deion Sanders.

Decked out in a Givenchy varsity jacket and black and white boots, Monica pulled up to the university looking like a total badass. “The Boy is Mine” hitmaker tied the look together with black sunglasses and wavy beach curls.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree because Monica’s boys were dressed to impress for the occasion, too! Monica’s eldest, Rodney, wore a fur coat paired with black jeans and an icy watch. While her youngest, Romelo, kept things simple with a graphic hoodie and jeans.

In the caption, Monica wrote:

“Men of Honor… My Sons & I were honored to support @deionsanders & the remarkable athletes at JSU… Prime we love you & we’re proud of all you! You give them far more than football! Where there is God, there is Faith, Strength, Resilience, Perseverance & Love… James 2:18.”

The star added, “Show me your faith apart from your works, and I will show you my faith by my works.”

It looks like Monica and her boys share a close bond with Deion Sanders.

Earlier this year, the singer teamed up with the former football player to celebrate Black History Month in honor of Meta’s “Future Made” campaign. The incredible series captured famous Black parents sharing tender moments with their children.

Standing next to her son Rodney, the superstar gushed about her firstborn’s inspiring work ethic. “I’m excited to share one of my greatest moments with My Firstborn,” Monica wrote on Instagram. “When I look at @Rodneyy I am so motivated by his ability to make taking risks look so effortless.”

Monica shares Rodney and Romelo with her ex Rocko. The 42-year-old Georgia native also has a daughter named Laiyah with former basketball star Shannon Brown.

What do you think of Monica and her sons’ swaggy attire? Tell us down below!

