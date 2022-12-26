Tried It: Mayvenn’s Brazilian Kinky Straight Bundles Look So Natural, My Friends Were Fooled

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Since testing bundles for the Melanin Awards, I fell in love with luxury hair retailer, Mayvenn. I’ll admit I don’t have extensive knowledge of weaves and wigs, but the quality of the hair was undeniable.

My first install was the Peruvian Body Wave, and while I enjoyed the look, I wanted to try a hair closer to my texture. That would allow me to have my weave installed with leave-out and give me a hint of versatility. In late October, Mayvenn provided me with Virgin Brazilian Kinky Straight Bundles. Once they arrived, I headed to my stylist for a quick install and style tutorial.

I don’t get weaves often because my scalp gets super itchy about two weeks into the install. I try to thug it out for about four weeks before I grab the scissors and free my scalp from captivity. This time around, I managed a full eight weeks before removing the weave. I loved this look so much that I plan to wash the hair and reinstall it for another eight weeks.

Versatility

The texture matched my hair perfectly, giving me the illusion of long, gorgeous, healthy hair. My stylist gave me big, bountiful curls that dropped by the time I made it home. If I wanted to maintain the look she gave me in the salon, I’d have to try different methods to maintain my curls. Because I had leave-out, I didn’t want to depend on the heat of a flat iron or curling iron.

I started with pin curls, which didn’t work. I needed something more efficient that would hold a curl. While perusing the gram, I came across the sock method. I tried it, and it produced a head full of tight curls.

For my birthday, I used the sock method to curl my hair and noticed lots of volume and long-lasting curls. Although the bounce dropped eventually, my tresses maintained body. The next couple of images show my hair right after the sock method, how the hair looks when it begins to drop, and how they look fully dropped, in that order.

I tried a braid out when I was tired of the sock method. That became my favorite way to style my hair. I could keep braids in daily and take them out when it was time to go out. Braid outs provided more definition and helped me execute yet another fun hairstyle.

Because the leave-out allowed me to manipulate my tresses for more versatility, I’d do a half-up, half-down style every now and then.

When I received the opportunity to travel to Puerto Rico for a press trip, I was excited because I knew I wouldn’t have to worry about my hair. I did braid-outs while there, and when the heat and humidity caused the definition to drop, I was left with long, thick kinky tresses.

Fooling the masses

What I loved most about the Brazilian Kinky Straight Bundles was the matching texture. I fooled literally everyone with this style, even my close friends! During the 7th week of my install, I hopped on a group FaceTime with my homies. They know me to have short, shoulder-length curls, but on that call, they praised me for my long, healthy-looking hair that was styled in four braids. I quickly chuckled and said, “you do know this is the same weave I had for my birthday, right?” They were shocked. “It looks so natural!” they exclaimed.

Thanks to Mayvenn’s Brazilian Kinky Straight bundles, I found me new protective style for the winter. The hair has minimal shedding, lots of versatility, and it was easy to style. I applied heat once over the 8-week install. Once I realized I could just use my RevAir dryer to straighten my hair instead of a flat iron, it changed the game.

