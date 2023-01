LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order to Summer Walker!

According to multiple reports, Summer has given birth to a pair of twins!

There was speculation for weeks that Summer was pregnant with twins, with Erykah Badu – Summer’s doula – seemingly confirming that report back before the holiday.

This story is developing! Check back for updates.

Report: Summer Walker Announced She Gave Birth to Twins! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com