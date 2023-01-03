LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Police say they’re looking for four suspects accused of stealing luxury vehicles from a dealership in Strongsville.

They say the holiday times are when criminals really get active. That’s proving to be true so far in 2023.

According to FOX 8, authorities were notified around 5 this morning that cars may have been stolen from Fiat and Alfa Romeo Of Strongsville Dealership on Pearl Road. When they arrived they noticed a broken back door, which apparently is how the suspects got in. A 2020 Audi CRF, a Lexus LC 500, and a small Mercedes are apparently all still missing.

Via Fox 8…

Video shows four suspects wearing dark-colored hooded clothing, masks, and gloves. Police say the suspects located about 60 vehicle key fobs and reportedly took up to five vehicles.

The manager told police he received about 20 GPS activation signals that vehicles were active and moving following vehicles that should be in the front of the store including a light blue 2020 Audi CRF, a small gray Mercedes and a maroon Lexus LC 500.

To finish this story from FOX 8, [click here].

The police are still investigating this incident, and as of the time of this post we’re not aware of any suspects.

CLEVELAND: Flavortown! This Cleveland Restaurant is Guy Fieri’s Favorite

CLEVELAND: New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Cleveland

Several Luxury Vehicles Stolen From Strongsville Car Dealership was originally published on wzakcleveland.com