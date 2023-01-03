Report: Suspect in College Slayings Was Identified Through Public DNA Database

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man police believe murdered four University of Idaho students in November, was identified through a public DNA database, according to a recent report.

Area police and the FBI located the 28-year-old in Pennsylvania through his vehicle. Kohberger was arrested Friday (Dec 31) for the murderes of roommates Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, as well as Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20.

Despite the evidence, Kohberger “is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible,” explained Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar, who is representing the suspect.

Details on the crime, such as a motive, will not be revealed until the suspect is back in Idaho. As of Monday morning the weapon used in the killing had not been recovered.

