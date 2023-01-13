LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If this means what we think it means, Snowfall actor Damson Idris just made it Instagram official with Lori Harvey. Damson, a heartthrob in his own right, posted a photo on his Instastories kissing Lori on the cheek while engaged in a very close embrace to celebrate her birthday. The photo comes after weeks of rumors surrounding the duo were spotted presumably on a dinner date.

Lori recently covered Essence Magazine’s January/February “Black Love” issue where she talked about being in love with herself and not settling for less than she deserves.

“Because I’ve been so quiet this whole time, the Internet has created narratives for me,” she said in the interview. “People are just taking whatever bits of gossip and rumors that they have, and then creating that as a truth. In reality, the majority of the time it’s so far from the truth. So, it can be tough.”

Which is true. Lori’s relationship status is always headline news, especially after a private but public breakup with Creed III director and star Micheal B. Jordan. During a recent sit down with Adrienne Bailon on E! News, Lori put some rumors to rest.

“I’ve seen stories about me being fully in love with somebody, and we have this whole relationship, and I’ll see the guy, and I’m like, ‘I’ve actually never even met him before.’ ” She added, “I’ve heard I dated a father and son before. Absolutely not true.”

The Internet assumed Lori was referring to rumors about her dating Diddy and Justin Combs.

Did Damson Idris Just Make It Instagram Official With Lori Harvey? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com