According to NBC4i, Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity.
American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous parents and students when a 14-year-old transgender student was permitted to use the girls’ restrooms. Founded by a former aide to President Donald Trump, American First Legal has filed lawsuits nationwide against immigration policies, race discrimination, and LGBTQ+ rights.
The November filing argues that restrooms and other intimate facilities should only be shared by persons of the same biological sex “for a variety of reasons, including safety, privacy, modesty, religion and historical views of sex.” However, a study from the UCLA School of Law found no evidence that allowing trans people to use public facilities that align with their gender identity increases safety risks.
For the full NBC4i, story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Warning: What You Need To Know About Scam Using Urban One-Radio Name
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- The History Of Black People With Blonde Hair
- University of Alabama Basketball Player Shoots Woman Over Being Rejected
- Black Twitter’s Response To ‘The Embrace’ Sculpture Of MLK And Coretta Scott King, Explained
- Ohio school district sued over trans student’s bathroom access
- Solon Movie Theater Open 30 Years Shuts Down
- Tracee Ellis Ross Opens Up About Perimenopause And Being Single & Childless At 50
- Browns Finally Hire New Defensive Coordinator
- Maryland’s Wes Moore to Become Only 3rd Elected Black Governor in History [WATCH]
- More Docs Found At Biden’s Home, Leopard Escapes Dallas Zoo & Could Tom Brady Finally Retire?! [WATCH]
- Tennessee Cops Were Fired Faster For Consensual Sex Than Police Who Shoot Black People
Ohio school district sued over trans student’s bathroom access was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com