According to NBC4i, Ohio lawmakers are mounting another effort to pass a bill that would shift which government agency oversees the state’s medical marijuana program and widen who is eligible for a card.
Sens. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) and Kirk Schuring (R-Canton) introduced Senate Bill 9 in the General Government committee Tuesday. The proposed legislation would form a Division of Marijuana Control within the Ohio Department of Commerce, taking most medical marijuana oversight away from the Ohio Board of Pharmacy.
A larger number of Ohioans would become eligible for marijuana treatment under the bill, too.
For the full NBC4 story click here
RELATED STORY: How to Get a Marijuana Card in Ohio
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Warning: What You Need To Know About Scam Using Urban One-Radio Name
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- Ohio Bill Would Make Medical Marijuana Available to More People
- Brentt Leakes Reveals 100-Pound Weight Lost In Recent Instagram Post
- Lyfe Jennings Explains Triggering New Visuals: “We Live In A Time That People Celebrate Others Demises” [WATCH]
- Actors Anika Noni Rose And Jason Dirden Marry In A Picturesque Los Angeles Wedding
- Lil Wayne’s New Artist, Drizzy P Makes a Statement in His Latest Freestyle
- Cardi B Gets New Deadline For Community Service & Channing Tatum Might Remake ‘Ghost’ [WATCH]
- Cardi B Stuns In An All-White Ensemble During Her Latest Court Appearance
- After ‘Penis Statue’ Criticism, Coretta Scott King’s Cousin Says MLK ‘Was Assassinated By The US Government’
- It’s History: Master P and Snoop Dogg Sign Distribution Deal With Post Cereal
- ‘Insult To Injury’: Jury Awards Black Army Officer Less Than $4K In $1M Police Brutality Lawsuit
Ohio Bill Would Make Medical Marijuana Available to More People was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com