The 2023 Met Gala Is Set To Honor Fashion Legend Karl Lagerfeld

The 2023 Met Gala Co-chairs and dress code have been announced, and this year’s theme will honor fashion heavyweight Karl Lagerfeld.

The Met Museum announced on its Instagram account that the 2023 Met Gala exhibition is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” The caption read, “The 2023 Met Gala celebrates the opening of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and provides The Costume Institute with its primary source of annual funding for exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations, and capital improvements.” ⁣This exhibition will honor Lagerfeld and his prolific designs that contributed significantly to the fashion industry. It will include about 150 looks from the designer’s remarkable career. The Met Museum also announced this year’s Co-Chairs for the event, which includes Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Anna Wintour.

The dress theme for the 2023 Met Gala is set to honor the legendary Karl Lagerfeld. We are excited to see how celebrities play out this theme, as Lagerfeld’s work is abundant and diverse. The German fashion designer headed many notable fashion houses like Chanel, Fendi, and Balmain, to name a few. Honoring Lagerfeld’s legacy gives attendees a wide range of glamourous, iconic choices for their ensembles.

The “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition opens on May 5th. For more information, click here.

