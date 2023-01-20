Rep. Byron Donalds Claims A Copy Of ‘Uncle Tom’s Cabin’ Was Sent To His Office ‘To Depict Me As A Sellout’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In today’s episode of Black Conservatives And Their Inflamed Persecution Complexes, Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds took to Twitter Thursday to complain that his office was sent a copy of Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin. Donalds claims “whoever sent this book did so w/ hate in their heart & the desire to depict me as a sellout,” which is already a weird assertion since Donalds is the one bringing the novel he was allegedly gifted to the public’s attention. If not for him, no one would even know about it, meaning there would be no public depiction for him to cry his wannabe-white tears over.

Donalds capped off his tweet with a well-known quote by NBA legend Bill Russel: “Concentration & mental toughness are the margins of victory.” Apparently, Donalds is yet another Black conservative who has deluded himself into believing he’s a righteous warrior for “free-thinking” Black folks, despite never uttering a single original thought that couldn’t be found in the index of the Republican Guide To Preaching White Nationalism Unironically. So, now Donalds is quoting Russel to declare that he shall overcome one day the vicious assaults on the sunken place he calls home.

Also, maybe he’s lying. Don’t get me wrong, it isn’t terribly difficult to believe someone might accuse a Black man who opposes reparations because it’s “patently unfair” to white people of being an Uncle Tom, but all he did was tweet a photo of the book. How can we even know it was sent to his office with malicious intent? Maybe Donalds is using the book as a prop to defend himself from being called a prop.

Side note: It’s worth mentioning that Uncle Tom was the abolitionist hero in the book, which is why the name has always been a misnomer used to describe Black sellouts to white supremacy. It would have been more accurate to send Donalds the Clayton Bigsby episode of Chappelle’s Show or Uncle Ruckus’ greatest hits from The Boondocks.

This whole thing reminds me of the time permanent sunken place house plant Candace Owens tweeted a photo of her book smeared with Vaseline with bold claims that Amazon workers were damaging copies of her book before sending them out to customers. (Of course, Owens’ edges alone indicate she would never be able to recognize Vaseline on sight, but whatever.)

Like Donalds, Owens appeared to think tweeting a photo no one would be able to authenticate was enough to justify her claim being taken at face value—but, ultimately, it just looked like a cry for attention. Donalds’ tweet is no different.

One would think Black conservatives would be proud to be considered sellouts. It just seems like they work so hard at maintaining the perception.

