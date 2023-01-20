Kelly Rowland Serves Style Goals In A Fendi Monogram Trench Coat

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kelly Rowland has stolen our hearts once again with her latest look. The Destiny’s Child group member debuted a new haircut while rocking a fierce Fendi monogram coat, and all we can do is sigh.

Kelly Rowland is goals, period. The singer is Black girl magic personified, and we approve of everything she does! Rowland recently attended a dinner celebrating a friend’s product launch, and she showed up to the event looking ravishing. For starters, the Fantasy Football actress revealed her new haircut that was curated by Kendall Dorsey. The sexy ‘do was tapered at her neck and featured bangs that fell just above her eyes. It was styled in a wet look and definitely gave throwback Destiny’s Child Kelly. We are here for it!

And just when you thought her hair was the showstopper, Rowland covered herself in a Fendi monogram trench coat accented with a flap in the back and two slits on the side. The singer wore the sexy coat as a dress, and she paired the frock with sheer black stockings and black thigh-high Christian Louboutin boots. Rowland accessorized her look with Fendi cat-eye sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, a gold chain necklace, a couple of rings, and a bracelet.

If Kelly Rowland’s new haircut and Fendi look are any indication of what her 2023 vibe is going to be, then we know her year is about to be lit!

