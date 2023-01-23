Shooting in Lakewood Bar Hit Man’s Cell Phone

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A late-night shooting in Lakewood required a victim to go to the hospital, but it could’ve been a lot worse.

Two violent incidents by the same suspect occurred at Corky’s Place at 13302 Detroit Avenue early Sunday morning.

Police say that they were called to the bar after midnight, and found the first victim to be shot in the thigh. He was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. The shooting could’ve been much worse had the bullet not struck the victim’s cell phone that was in his pocket.

The same suspect then allegedly punched another victim in the face, but this time at East End Pub at 11922 Madison Avenue. Police are still looking for the suspect, as he wasn’t at the scene when they arrived.

If you have any information on either of these incidents you are encouraged to get in touch with Lakewood police.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8. To see their report, [click here].

