The Shumpert Clan Fashionably Support Teyana Taylor For The Premiere Of ‘A Thousand And One’ At The Sundance Film Festival

A family that slays together, stays together, just ask Teyana Taylor and the Shumpert clan.

On Sunday, Teyana Taylor, Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., Rue Rose Shumpert, and Iman Shumpert attended the 2023 Sundance Film Festival Premiere of A Thousand and One at The Ray Theatre in Park City, Utah.

The fashionable clan stepped out in matching grey and tan Them Browne ensembles, and they looked fly! We have a feeling Taylor might be the mastermind behind the stylish outfits. Iman Tayla, otherwise known as Junie, and Rue Rose even donned similar hairstyles to their mother’s faux locs.

Taylor’s multifaceted talent shines brightly as the lead actress in A Thousand and One. The film focuses on Inez De La Paz, played by Taylor, and her relationship with her son, Terry, played by Aaron Kingsley Adetola, Aven Courtney, and Josiah Cross, at different ages.

Inez spends time in Rikers and eventually ends up in a Brooklyn shelter. Her son is in foster care, and she is determined to gain full custody of him and raise him herself. The young mother struggles to stay out of trouble while nurturing the bond with her son. The movie generates a wave of emotions that’ll show you the depth of Teyana Taylor, the actress.

This film is a must-see!

