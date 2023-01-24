LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Chlöe Bailey took to Instagram to finally shed some light on her upcoming, highly anticipated debut album.

Chlöe is titling the project In Pieces, and it’s expected to drop in March 2023.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Atlanta native already has two studio albums under her belt. 2018’s The Kid’s Are Alright and 2020’s Ungodly Hour were both group projects with her sister Halle. In Pieces will be her first solo, studio album.

Both Chlöe and her sister were discovered by Beyoncé in 2015, and have been mentored by her ever since. They signed to Queen Bey’s Parkwood Entertainment management company. And the rest, as they see, is history.

There’s no exact date yet set for the upcoming project, though captions in the IG post make it clear that it should drop in March. Are you excited to hear the first solo album from Chlöe!?

RELATED: Chloe Bailey Serves Face And Body In A Sheer Catsuit

RELATED: Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Glowing Skin In A Fresh Faced Selfie

RELATED: Chloe Bailey Showed Off Her Killer Abs On Instagram

Chlöe Bailey Announces Debut Album ‘In Pieces’ was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com