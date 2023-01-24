Another Mass Shooting In California, Shannon Sharpe Apologizes & Severe Thunderstorms Threaten South [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Maria More and Rock-T have all your Front Page News for January 24th.

Maria details what we know so far from another mass shooting occurring overnight in California, plus the attorneys for the family of Tyree Nichols spoke publicly after reviewing police footage of the 29-year-old’s death earlier this month. Representatives for the Nichols family compared the incident to the 1991 beating of Rodney.

Lastly, severe thunderstorms erupt across the southern United States and areas from Texas to North Carolina today into Wednesday evening. pose dangerous flooding and rainfall.

Rock-T wraps up the news with audio from Shannon Sharpe’s apology, and Rickey doesn’t allow Rock off the hook from his Friday NFL predictions!

Catch this and more every morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

