Da Brat has the messy details offered up by former 3LW, ‘Cheetah Girls’ singer who opened up about having “no regrets” about her past sexual escapades, which include “getting” with several members of B2K.

Kiely Williams admitted to hooking up with Lil’ Fiz, J Boog, and Raz B at the same time all those years ago, but confirmed it only happened “one time.”

The show reacts to this plus their feelings on Antoine Fuqua collaborating with the Jackson estate to direct the upcoming biopic about Michael Jackson. Are you excited about this pairing?

Lastly, one of the most iconic groups in hip-hop history is hitting the stage for the last time!

Catch up with this and so much more from The Hot Spot on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

The Hot Spot: Antoine Fuqua To Direct Michael Jackson Biopic was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com