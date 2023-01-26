According to NBC4i, A winter surge in respiratory illness has left pharmacies with a shortage in children’s medication.
Dr. Derek McClellan, senior medical director for Central Ohio Primary Care, said the triple threat of COVID, flu and RSV cases has started to plateau, and data from the Ohio Department of Healthshows that flu hospitalizations are on the decline. But the supply of children’s Tylenol, a popular fever reducer and pain medication, is still scarce.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say the availability of the medicines is better, but our demands are a little bit less,” McClellan said.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- Children’s Tylenol shortage hits Ohio shelves
- Florida High School Students Threaten To Sue Florida And Gov. Ron DeSantis Over AP Studies Ban
- If The World Was Coming To An End, What’s The Last Thing You’d Do?! [WATCH]
- 5 Memphis Police Officers Who Fatally Beat Tyre Nichols Charged With Murder
- Akon Faces Backlash After Gender Equality Rant Claiming Women ‘Exist To Support Men’ [WATCH]
- Florida School District Removes Toni Morrison’s ‘The Bluest Eye’ As Conservative War Against CRT Continues
- Keke Palmer Accidentally Reveals The Gender Of Her Baby
- Meagan Good Talks Living Life On Her Terms During Dark & Lovely’s ‘Making Bold Moves’ Event
- White Supremacist Who Used Ax To Attack Black Man Is Sentenced For Racist Hate Crime
- Any Day Now: Georgia DA Fani Willis Could Indict Trump Soon Over ‘The Big Lie’
Children’s Tylenol shortage hits Ohio shelves was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com