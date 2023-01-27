Cleveland Native Norelle to Sing With Rihanna at the Super Bowl

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cleveland native Norelle is heading to sing at the Super Bowl, and this isn’t even her first time doing it.

Norelle, from Mayfield Heights, will be singing with Rihanna at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. This will be her second Super Bowl appearance, as the rising star has already toured with some of music’s biggest acts.

Norelle stopped by Radio-One Cleveland’s Z1079 studio and talked with Micah Dixon about everything from her SB experience, her rising acting career, and balancing being a mom!

Good luck to Norelle in all her future endeavors, and you can [click here] to follow Norelle on social media!

originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com