Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is currently giving his State of the State address.

According to reports, he’s scheduled to talk about his upcoming budget plan, his support for law enforcement, his plans to address the state’s awareness of mental health, and other things.

He’s also expected to address Ohio’s unemployment.

To watch DeWine’s live address, [click here].

Watch Governor DeWine Give His State of the State Address was originally published on wzakcleveland.com