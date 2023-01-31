The Hot Spot: Eddie Murphy on Potential Return to ‘Shrek’ Franchise as Donkey [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Da Brat details the latest in R. Kelly‘s ongoing legal battles, and what the latest dropped charges mean.

According to Chicago Sun-Times, “The state case was filed four years ago. In that time, Kelly has been found guilty in separate federal trials in New York and Chicago — leaving him facing the real possibility of spending the rest of his life behind bars.”

He faces between 10 and 90 years in prison from another case and is already serving a 30-year sentence for his 2021 conviction on racketeering and other charges in Brooklyn.

Plus, many notable celebrities took to social media to express their grievances after witnessing the Tyre Nichols video, including Tyler Perry who shared a heartfelt message that most people can relate to after witnessing the horrific police footage.

Lastly, it looks like Eddie Murphy wants all the smoke, and this time he’s calling out Puss in Boots!

When asked about any possibility of a Shrek 5, he shares that he’s ready to bring Donkey back and says that it’s long overdue: “I’d absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey. You know, they did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have did a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey.” Murphy told Etalk in an interview. Who wouldn’t be down for a Donkey spinoff voiced by Eddie Murphy?! Catch up on all the entertainment news you missed in The Hot Spot on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

