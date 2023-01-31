LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Fans of Eric Kofi-Abrefa are swooning over him on and off screen and we can’t blame them!

The “BMF” star certainly has captured the hearts and minds of viewers everywhere and while his character Lamar in the series might be ruthless, the British born actor certainly seems to be a sweet heart in real life.

The UK native has sent the internet into a frenzy lately with fans taking to social media to share their sentiments about his looks. Check out some of our favorite tweets about the actor below.

“Hold on nah Lamar #bmf,” one fan wrote while posting a shirtless picture of the actor.

“Lamar fine fine.. heyyyy Lamar #bmf #lamarbmf” another fan wrote with another attractive photo of the star.

“Just found out Lamar is fine asf. #BMF,” wrote another fan, and we have to agree!

BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers in the late 1980s from southwest Detroit who gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Eric Kofi-Abrefa plays Lamar in the drama series and certainly keeps fans on the edge of their seats with every new episode. And while Kofi-Abrefa might be the villain in the series that keeps us in suspense, he’s certainly becoming the eye candy that viewers can’t get enough of!

Beauties, what do you think about Eric’s character?

Don’t miss…

Mo’Nique Joins The Cast Of ‘BMF’ For Season 2 As ‘Goldie’

Black Hollywood Showed Up In Full Force To The ‘BMF’ Premiere

Fans Are Swooning Over Eric Kofi-Abrefa And We Can’t Blame Them! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com