Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union

According to NBC4i, Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda.

While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany.

“Outside of Columbus, Ohio, Intel is building a semiconductor factory on 1,000 acres, literally a field of dreams,” Biden said. “It’s going to create 10,000 jobs on one investment; 7,000 construction jobs, 3,000 jobs in those factories once they’re finished.”

The president said those jobs would pay an average of $130,000 a year with many not requiring a college degree.

