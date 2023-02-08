LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Collier joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to continue to help those looking to stay on track with their 2023 health resolutions.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

He details two new studies that show the significant impact walking 2-4 miles has on your heart versus only a mile a day, and if there is any major difference between high-intensity cardio-like running verses just walking every day.

“Individuals who walk from 2 to 4 miles per day were found to be 40 to 50% less likely to suffer from a heart attack or stroke than those who walk just a mile. So again, the benefits of walking are clearly demonstrated,” he explains from the finding in the study.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

For those who like to get their workout on in the gym, he also offers up some great info from another study detailing the importance of focusing on the entire muscle group rather than multiple sets focusing on one specific muscle area.

Lastly, he answers the RSMS listener’s calls and offers up his medical opinions on their matters! Drop your thoughts or questions in the comment section for Dr. Collier!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Wellness Wednesday: The Health Benefits From Walking 2-4 Miles Daily [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com