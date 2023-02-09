LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Nas come in the top 3 from the “50 Greatest Rappers of All Time” list. This according to Billboard and Vibe in honor of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary this year.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to the editors, they based the criteria on “body of work/achievements (charted singles/albums, gold/platinum certifications), cultural impact/influence (how the artist’s work fostered the genre’s evolution), longevity (years at the mic), lyrics (storytelling skills) and flow (vocal prowess).”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Who makes YOUR TOP 3 list based on these criteria? The Rickey Smiley Morning Show debates their top picks, but do agree that it’s hard to argue Jay-Z as the top rapper in the game!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Drop your picks in the comment section and subscribe to the #RSMS YouTube channel for exclusive content!

Related: Now, That’s Black History! TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands Celebrates Legendary Grammy Wins

Related: Hip-Hop Legend E-40 Donates $100K To His Alma Mater Grambling State University

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Who Makes Your Top 3 Greatest Rappers of All Time List?! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com