Hot Spot: Anthony Anderson Says Weight-Loss Trend Creating Diabetes Medication Shortage [WATCH]

Sheryl Lee Ralph wants to make one thing clear, she doesn’t care about the lip-sync chatter being had online after her stunning Super Bowl performance.

She tells The Hollywood Reporter, “Does it matter? Does it matter? No. Thank you.”

Da Brat and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discuss this plus Anthony Anderson is speaking out about an issue that touches close to his heart.

PEOPLE reported that “a weight loss trend is sweeping Hollywood and TikTok alike due to drugs like Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy.” Anthony Anderson opens up about how he hopes it will stop and how it’s creating a shortage for those who really need the medication.

“I will say this, it’s creating a shortage for those of us who need the medicine that we need and not for weight loss issues, but for our health,” said Anderson.

Anderson was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes back in 2002.

