LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Things went left after Chris Brown’s performance in London. The R&B singer was booked to make a club appearance. A group of black queens claims they were allegedly told: “no black girls are allowed” in the VIP section.

The group of ladies also added they do not believe it was Breezy’s fault this occurred “Tonight was too funny btw we’re not saying this is Chris brown fault, the promoters for the club weren’t professional at all but the club security told them this.”

Chris Brown and his team have not made an official statement regarding this issue.

The VA artist was recently in the news after an IG beef with rapper Blueface around domestic violence in the entertainment industry. Breezy felt as though certain celebrities were getting away with the same mistakes he made in the past with zero backlash.

RELATED: Kelly Rowland Faces Backlash After Defending Chris Brown At 2022 American Music Awards

RELATED: Chris Brown Accused Of Smacking Woman’s Weave Off

RELATED: Does Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Ammika Look Like His Ex Karrueche? [Photos]

HOMEPAGE

Black Queens Allegedly Denied From Chris Brown’s VIP Section Due to Skin Color [Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com