It’s a bird! It’s a plane! Wait, no, it’s a meteorite landing in Ohio!

According to FOX 8, The Arcanum Police Department (in Darke County near Dayton, Ohio) explained Sunday morning that the “loud boom” its residents were reporting was, in fact, a meteorite.

According to the report, residents began calling local authorities around 6:30 Sunday morning after hearing the loud sound. After investigating, they determined that a meteorite did touchdown near a local football field.

A meteorite is a small meteor that survives its trip from space through the earth’s atmosphere. The most remarkable thing about this, perhaps, is that this type of event isn’t all that uncommon, as nearly 17,000 meteorites crash into the earth each year.

Real Meteor Lands Near Dayton, Ohio [Video] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com