Usher Links With L.A. Reid to Start New Record Label

Usher has been making a lot of moves lately, and his latest announcement certainly has R&B fans excited for what’s to come.

As revealed in a recent write-up from GQ about Usher’s residency in Las Vegas, he exclaimed his reunion with longtime super producer L.A. Reid. The two have come together to form a brand-new record label, and they’re both extremely excited to get to work.

Usher and Reid have had an up-and-down relationship over the past twenty-plus years, but they both describe the recent reconnection as a “full circle moment”. The long-proclaimed King of R&B also plans on being the first signee of the new company.

The super successful Vegas residency and high-powered record label plans aside, Usher also recently teased a new single called GLU on TikTok, which will feature Lori Harvey in the accompanying video. Keep reading to check out the teaser video!

Usher plans on bringing real R&B back to the forefront, and his fans can’t wait to see how he gets that done!

