Michael B. Jordan is baring it all and we’re not mad at it!

The actor is the newest model for Calvin Klein and he’s the centerpiece of the latest collection of very steamy photos. In the breathtaking campaign, the Creed actor leaves us all speechless as he shows off his fit and toned abs while wearing Calvin Klein underwear. The black and white photos were shared across the brand’s social media page earlier today well as on MBJ’s Instagram in a joint post and were met with a myriad of praise from fans and followers alike.

A press release stated that Jordan was chosen for the campaign because he embodies “confident ambition,” as well as “passion and physical intensity.” The iconic underwear brand also added that “the visuals [for the campaign] reinforce his discipline and uncompromising commitment to his craft.”

“The debut. @michaelbjordan Calvins or nothing By @mertalas and @macpiggott.” the Instagram caption read showing the sexy photos of the actor donning black and white Calvins while showing off his toned bod. Check it out below

“Babe, I’m a little bit jealous, please delete,” one Instagram user jokingly wrote underneath the photo set while another user wrote “Can you tone it down a tad?? My girlfriend is a step closer to leaving me every time she see’s this ” and “my man my man my man” and we’re going to have to agree! Looks like we have a lot to look forward to in Creed III, which hits theaters this Friday.

Ladies, what do you think about Michael’s latest for Calvin Klein?

Michael B. Jordan Breaks The Internet With New Calvin Klein Ad was originally published on hellobeautiful.com